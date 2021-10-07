Ahmad-Lawan

National Assembly’ll Pass 2022 Budget Before End of 2021 —Lawan

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said the National Assembly is committed to passing the 2022 Appropriation Bill before the end of this year.

Lawan, in his opening speech at the budget laying ceremony, recalled how the 9th National Assembly promised to return Nigeria to a January-to-December budget cycle with the 2020 budget and made it possible. He added that the feat was repeated with the 2021 budget.

While thanking the President, Muhammadu Buhari , for early presentation of budget, the Senate President said the lawmakers would pass the money bill before the end of 2021 to allow maintenance of the new budget cycle.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Ahmad LawanMuhammadu BuhariSenate

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

President Buhari Presents N16.39trn Budget for 2022

President Buhari Presents N16.39trn Budget for 2022

News
  • 7 Oct
  • 0
National Assembly’ll Pass 2022 Budget Before End of 2021 —Lawan

National Assembly’ll Pass 2022 Budget Before End of 2021 —Lawan

News
  • 7 Oct
  • 0
2022 Budget: We’ll Keep Borrowing Trillions in Nigerians’ Interest- Buhari

2022 Budget: We’ll Keep Borrowing Trillions in Nigerians’ Interest- Buhari

News
  • 7 Oct
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top