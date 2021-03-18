Navy Lists Successful Candidates for DSSC Course 28

The Nigerian Navy has released the list of successful candidates for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 28.

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

It said candidates who attended the Selection Board interview in Lagos from Dec. 16, 2020, to Jan. 4, 2021, should check their website for the list and other information.

The statement added that the successful candidates were to report for training at the Nigerian Naval College, Onne in Rivers by Wednesday, March 24, from 8 a.m.

It warned that candidates who failed to report as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, would not be accepted for the training.

