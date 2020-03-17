kevin-durant

NBA Star Kevin Durant Tests Positive for COVID-19

NBA star Kevin Durant has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to NBA insider and Chicago-area native Shams Charania, Durant said that he is feeling fine.

“Everybody be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” he said.

Durant is one of four players on the Brooklyn Nets to contract the virus. Only one has experienced symptoms at this point.

Durant has not played this season after suffering an injury last year with the Warriors. He signed in free agency with the Brooklyn Nets prior to the start of the season.

In 12 NBA seasons, Durant has averaged 27 PPG, 7.1 RPG and 4.1 APG.

