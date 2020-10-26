NBC Fines Channels TV, Arise, AIT Over #EndSARS Coverage

The National Broadcasting Commission has fined Channels Television, Arise Television and Africa Independent Television for what it termed “unprofessional coverage” of the #EndSARS protests.

The acting Director-General of the NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, announced this at a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

The NBC had last week warned all television and radio stations against reporting the #EndSARS protests in a manner that could embarrass the government or private individuals or cause disaffection, incite to panic or rift in the society.

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has condemned the “unconstitutional and illegal” fines of N3 million each imposed by the National Broadcasting Commission on Channels Television, Arise Television, and Africa Independent Television over their coverage of the #EndSARS protests.

SERAP made its reaction known in a statement by its deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, titled ‘SERAP asks NBC to withdraw ‘illegal fines on Channels TV, AIT, Arise TV or face legal action’.

The statement read in part, “This action by NBC is yet another example of Nigerian authorities’ push to silence independent media and voices. NBC should drop the fines and uphold Nigerian constitution and international obligations to respect and protect freedom of expression and media freedom. We will sue NBC if the unconstitutional fines are not rescinded within 48 hours.”

