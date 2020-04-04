NCDC Apologises for Releasing False COVID-19 Results, Says Total Now 209

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says it committed an error in announcing confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

It said that the total number of cases in Nigeria as of 10.30 pm on Friday is 209 and not 210 that was earlier reported.

With the correction, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Osun is 20 and Oyo now has nine.

Lagos State retained its lead with 109 cases, followed by the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja which has 41 cases.

The NCDC subsequently apologised for the error on its Twitter handle on Saturday.

It said, “On 3rd of April 2020, we reported 26 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. An error has been discovered in this report as follows:

“There were 25 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. The 26th case was a repeat result of a previously confirmed case and not a new case.

“Of the 25 new cases reported, 1 case was inadvertently reported from Osun state. This case was from Oyo State.

The correct breakdown is as follows: Lagos- 11, Osun- six, FCT- three, Edo- three, Ondo- one, Oyo- one.

“As at 10:30 pm 3rd April, there are 209 confirmed cases, 25 discharged and four deaths.

“For a breakdown of cases by states, Lagos has 109 cases, FCT- 41, Osun- 20, Oyo- nine, Akwa Ibom- five, Ogun- four, Edo- seven, Kaduna- four, Bauchi- three, Enugu- two, Ekiti- two, Rivers-one, Benue- one, and Ondo- one.

“We regret the error in our announcement of new #COVID19 cases in Nigeria yesterday (Friday).

“The NCDC remains committed to ensuring transparency and accurate reporting of infectious disease cases in Nigeria.”

