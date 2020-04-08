COVID Ng

Nigeria Confirms 22 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Rise to 276

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 22 new cases of the COVID-19 in Nigeria, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 276.

According to the NCDC, 15 are in Lagos, four are in the FCT, two are in Bauchi, while the other is in Edo.

More to come…

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
COVID-19NCDCNigeria

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Nigeria Confirms 22 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Rise to 276

Nigeria Confirms 22 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Rise to 276

News
  • 8 Apr
  • 0
Personal Responsibility in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic – By Dr. Shola M Dele-Olowu

Personal Responsibility in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic – By Dr. Shola M Dele-Olowu

Columns
  • 8 Apr
  • 0
COVID-19: I Don’t Know How Oyo Governor Makinde Was Treated – Mamora

COVID-19: I Don’t Know How Oyo Governor Makinde Was Treated – Mamora

News
  • 8 Apr
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top