NCDC

NCDC Confirms 313 New Infections in 17 States

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 313 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The agency made the announcement on Sunday night via its Twitter handle.

Lagos state recorded 148 new cases, bringing the total number of the infections in the state to 3,505, the highest in the country.

A total of 7,839 COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in 34 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The number of recoveries increased from 2,174 to 2,263.

 

NCDC Confirms 313 New Infections in 17 States

