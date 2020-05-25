NCDC Confirms 313 New Infections in 17 States
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 313 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The agency made the announcement on Sunday night via its Twitter handle.
Lagos state recorded 148 new cases, bringing the total number of the infections in the state to 3,505, the highest in the country.
A total of 7,839 COVID-19 cases have now been recorded in 34 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).
The number of recoveries increased from 2,174 to 2,263.
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours