ncdc-boss

NCDC Records 276 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Rise To 8,344

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 276 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

In its breakdown of the latest results, the NCDC said Lagos reported 161 of the new cases.

Other states with new cases include Rivers with 36, Edo with 27, Kaduna with 19, Nasarawa with 10, and Oyo with six.

There were also four new cases found in Kano, three each in Delta and Ebonyi, two in Gombe and one each in Ogun, Ondo, Borno, Abia, and Bauchi.

The number of discharged cases rose from 2,311 on Monday to 2,385. However, 16 more deaths were recorded, taking the nation’s toll to 249.

 

 

NCDC Records 276 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Rise To 8,344

