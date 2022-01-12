NDLEA Arrests Popular Instagram Skit Maker De General, 3 Others in Lekki Drug Bust

Popular Instagram skit maker, Sunday Joshua aka De General, has been arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA, following the raid of a notorious drug joint at Orchid Estate, Lekki area of Lagos state.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

Babafemi said the suspect was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, following the raid of a notorious drug joint at Orchid Estate in Lekki area of Lagos State.

“Acting on credible intelligence, narcotic officers stormed the drug joint in the estate, where three suspects were arrested with illicit drugs including 200 sachets of 225mg Tramadol and 1.5kilograms of cannabis sativa.

“In the course of the operation, some persons including the suspected dealer ran away with bags suspected to contain exhibits. “A trail showed they ran into a house located at 2B Saula Akinlolu way, Orchid estate, which is the residence of 22-year-old Sunday Joshua (aka De General). “The young men started to make noise to prevent a search. The operatives introduced themselves as officers of NDLEA and submitted themselves for search before entry. This was done and a search was conducted. “The search led to the recovery of drug exhibits including cannabis sativa; Tramadol 225mg, and some paraphernalia for drug use. “This was after the suspect had requested to record on video the search, which the officers out of sense of civility allowed. “The video trending on social media was the moment the suspect and his friends decided to disrupt the bid to conduct a search of the house. “In his confessional statement in custody, the suspect admitted ownership of the drugs recovered from his house.”

