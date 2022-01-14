NDLEA Grills Obi Cubana for Alleged Drug Links

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday grilled socialite, Obi Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, for his alleged link to the illegal narcotic business.

Iyiegbu, who is the Chairman, Cubana group of companies, was grilled for about five hours at the Abuja headquarters of the NDLEA before he was granted bail and asked to return at a future date, Punch reports.

Impeccable sources disclosed that suspicious payments were made into Cubana’s account by three convicted drug dealers from Malaysia, Nigeria and India, according to the report.

Operatives of the NDLEA and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have now widened the probe into Cubana and his business network based on the premise that he may be involved in the drug business.

“Obi Cubana arrived at the NDLEA office around 9am and responded to questions for some hours before he was granted bail at 2pm. There are suspicions that he may be a drug kingpin. Some convicted drug dealers paid funds into his account.

“We have been able to establish three of such payments. One of the persons that paid money into his account was convicted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; another one that was convicted in New Delhi, India; also paid money into his account while a third person that was arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and convicted in 2017, also paid money into Cubana’s account,” Punch quoted a source as saying.

The socialite was allowed to go home in order to get some documents which would be presented to the NDLEA.

In November 2021, he was detained by the EFCC for three days as part of investigations into alleged money laundering, tax fraud and other financial crimes before he was released with a condition that he would continue to report back for questioning.

Other associates of the socialite who have been questioned by the authorities for their flamboyant lifestyle include: Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest; and the Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo aka E-Money.

The NDLEA has not officially commented on the case.

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.