NDLEA Recovers N3bn Illicit Drugs In Kogi

The Kogi State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has recovered illicit drugs worth over N3bn in the state.

The Kogi State Commander of NDLEA, Mr. Alfred Adewumi, disclosed this while briefing journalist on Monday in Lokoja.

Addressing newsmen at the command headquarter in Lokoja, Adewumi stated that the total weight of the illicit drug exhibit recovered within the period of January 1, 2020 to December 2020 stood at 313,368.759 kg and worth over N3bn. According to him, his men also arrested a total of 174 suspects comprising 162 male and 12 female for the period under reviewed.

He added that the command was able to secured 15 convictions while 17 other cases were pending in court, stressing that assets traced to drugs were seized. “The command carried out intense advocacy and sensitisation to traditional rulers and opinion influencers, enjoining them to speak out against drug abuse.

“Supportive parenting and monitoring of children’s behaviour can be a strong factor in lowering the rates of drug dealing and abuse, especially among youths,” he said.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Border Force of Europe and International, has commended the NDLEA for its remarkable seizures in recent times.

A statement by the NDLEA said UK Border Force Regional Operations Manager, West Africa, Kris Hawksfield, gave the commendation during his visit to the new Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.), on Monday at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Responding, Marwa appreciated the UK Border Force for the technical support it has rendered to the agency in the last four years, saying, “We look forward to a more robust technical assistance.”

