NECO Registrar, Godswill Obioma, ‘Assasinated’ in Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO)’s Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma, is dead. He died on Monday night.

His wife, Mrs Elizabeth Obioma, told newsmen in a telephone conversation on Tuesday morning that her husband was assassinated.

“The assassins came in and killed him and left without taking anything,” she said.

She said her husband had just returned to Minna from a trip to Abuja when the armed men, lurking in his compound, descended on him and strangled him.

However, a letter to the Director of Human Resource Management, NECO, Mustapha K. Abdul, by one of the late Registrar’s sons, Prince Godswill Obioma the 2nd, informing the council of his father’s death, said he died after a brief illness.

The letter read: “Dear Sir, this is to formally inform you that my father Prof. Godswill Obioma the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO passed to eternal glory yesterday 31/5/2021 after a brief illness.

“We request that you kindly notify the Board, Management and the entire staff of the Council of this development. We shall keep you duly informed.”

Mr Obioma, 67, was appointed head of NECO barely a year ago on May 14, 2020. He hailed from Abia State in Nigeria’s South-East region.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, did not pick his call as of the time of filing this report.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.