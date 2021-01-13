NECO Releases 2020 SSCE Results

The National Examination Council (NECO) on Wednesday released the results of its 2020 Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSCE) examination it conducted throughout the country between October and November.

The result showed that 894,101 candidates out of the 1,209,992 that sat for the examination scored credit and above in English and Mathematics.

The announcement of the result, which was made by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, indicated that 1,102,041 passed at credit and above level irrespective of English and Mathematics.

Obioma said 33,470 cases of malpractices were recorded during the examination, adding that 12 schools were also involved including 24 supervisors.

The Registrar said the schools involved in the malpractices have been “derecognised” for two years, while 24 supervisors were blacklisted “for various offences ranging from poor supervision, aiding and abetting, connivance with non candidates to write answer on chalkboard and so on”.

Obioma said: The Council has a long standing tradition for zero tolerance for malpractices. Thus, it can be noticed that the malpractices incidence in 2020 dropped compared to the figure of 2019.

According to him, special arrangements have been made for candidates who missed some of the examinations as a result of the #EndSARS protest, adding that the candidates will have the opportunity to write the tests on February 1, 2021 during the SSCE external examination.

Obioma named some of the states affected as Oyo, Osun, Ekiti, Lagos, Edo, Ondo and some centres in Rivers, Abia, Enugu and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A total of 1,221,447 candidates registered for the examination out of which 665,830 were male and 555,617 female.

