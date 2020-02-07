NECO Result: 52 Percent Fail To Get Credit In English, Mathematics

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released its November/December Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) with 33,576 candidates, representing 48.68 percent, scoring credits in both English and Mathematics for 2019.

NECO’s acting Registrar, Abubakar Mohammed Gana, made this known in a press statement released on Thursday.

According to the acting Registrar, 70,140 candidates registered for the examination.

He further stated that 50,057 candidates, representing 72.57 percent of the total, got five credits and above irrespective of English and Mathematics.

Gana, in the statement, explained there was an increase in 2019 compared to 2018 with 12,084 to 17,004 this year of candidates involved in various forms of malpractices due to the council comprehensive monitoring by the senior staff that also resulted in a decline in the number of candidates who got five credits and above.

According to him, “the number of candidates that sat for English language is 65,207 out of which 41,214 representing 63% got either Distinction or Credit.

“66,398 candidates sat for Mathematics, out of which 54, 565 representing 82.18% got either Distinction or credit.”

According to the acting Registrar, 62.48 percent of students scored five credits and above, including English and Mathematics in 2018, but only 48.68 percent could manage the same feat in 2019, representing a decrease of 13.8 percent.

The acting Registrar advised candidates to log on to www.neco.gov.ng to access their results.

