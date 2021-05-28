New Chief of Army Staff Resumes Office

The newly-appointed Chief of Army Staff Major General Farouk Yahaya has officially resumed duties.

He began his resumption by inspecting the Quarter Guard.

The new COAS succeeds Lieutenant Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash exactly one week ago in Kaduna state alongside other military officers.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor played host to the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya in his office, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

The CDS congratulated Maj Gen Yahaya on his appointment as the 22nd COAS, describing it as a well deserved appointment, according to a statement by Acting Director Defence Information, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu.

The CDS also wished him a successful tenure in office as he assumes command. General Irabor further urged the new COAS to build on the legacy of his predecessor, particularly in the fight against insurgency and banditary.

The COAS was accompanied on the visit by the Chief of Policy and Plans Headquarters Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Benjamin Ahanotu.

Highlight of the visit was the CDS’ presentation of Nigerian Army flag to the new COAS.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday 27 May 2021 appointed Maj Gen Yahaya as the new Army Chief.

