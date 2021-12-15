New Leadership Direction Required to Secure North – Atiku

Former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said the northern part of the country was bleeding with insecurity occasions by bad Leadership, but that a new direction of leadership was required to secure lives and properties in that part of the country

Atiku likened the insecurities in the country to what he described as the complacent attitude of the leaders in the north and therefore challenged them to tackle the endless blood shed in the region.

The former vice president, who took to his verified Meta (Facebook) account to lament the insecurities in the country, especially, the north said, “The #NorthIsBleeding because we’ve been complacent. We need to wake up from our slumber and collectively acknowledge that we face an existential threat.

“We must never be shy of speaking about our challenges and then engaging to solve the problems,” he said, adding that, “To #SecureNorth, we need a leadership direction that will mobilise all hands on deck.”

He spoke against the blood shedding and killings going on the Abuja Kaduna road, where a staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) was killed after the kidnappers hadcollected a ransome money of N7 million.

On the recent killings in Sokoto State, Atiku said, “I commiserate with the affected families and the people and government of Sokoto State, over the senseless and needless arson attack on unsuspecting victims travelling along the Gidan Bawa-Sokoto axis of the State.

“I am saddened by the loss of lives of innocent persons in such a cruel and gruesome manner by suspected bandits. Also worrisome is that these killings have become frequent in recent times.

“We cannot, as a people, continue to live our lives in apprehension for fear of losing our loved ones whenever they embark on a trip. It shouldn’t be! May Allah forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant their souls eternal rest,” Atiku stated.

