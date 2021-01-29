New Service Chiefs Can’t Do Better Than Their Predecessors – Boko Haram

The Boko Haram sect on Thursday said the new service chiefs could not do better their predecessors in the counter-insurgency operations.

A factional leader of the sect, Abubakar Shekau, according to an online medium, HumAngle, said this in a video. In the nine minutes 56 seconds video, Shekau reportedly said there was nothing the new service chiefs could do.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Thursday said former President Olusegun Obasanjo nearly retired him 21 years ago.

Buratai, who said he was at the rank of Major at that time, described his attainment to the peak of his career, Lieutenant General and Chief of Army Staff, as historic.

He spoke at the Army Headquarters in Abuja at a formal handover to his successor Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

Buratai said the army would never remain the same after his exit owing to his transformational leadership and landmark achievements. He said the army had been better positioned with intelligence gathering techniques and equipment.

He said the security situation across the country was largely stabilised under his watch. On his part, Attahiru appealed to the soldiers and officers to reposition the army.

_________

