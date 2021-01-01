New Year: Bagudu Felicitates With Nigerians, Calls For More Patience, Prayers

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Friday, felicitated with the people of the state and Nigerians on the occasion of the New Year, 2020.

The Kebbi State Governor who is also the Chairman Progressive Governor’s Forum however solemnly recalled that the just outgone year, 2020, was regrettably too turbulent and intricate .

According to a press statement signed by Yahaya Sarki, special adviser (SA) media to Kebbi state governor . Bagudu , noted , the myriad of unpalatable events and occurrences, with devastating socioeconomic and health impacts .

These, included the raging global Coronavirus Disease pandemic and the wanton destructions caused by the unprecedented flood disasters , among others .

These unforeseen phenomena, Bagudu averred had far reaching consequences on the globe, without any exception to Nigeria or Kebbi State .

The Kebbi Governor further said that , the past year was an extremely difficult for all those involved in governance, occasioned by the above obnoxious events .

” These unforeseen dastardly developments had significantly withered the resources of nations, including Nigeria.

” Alhamdulillahi, we were able to grudgingly weather the storm, with exemplary leadership from our indefatigable leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

” We should never despair , just as we are really very optimistic that , the brand new year , 2021, promises a lot of fortunes and good news for the citizens ,” Bagudu, added .

Bagudu also appealed to Nigerians to continue to be patient , persevering and fervently prayerful . He also urged the people of the state to sustain their subsisting tempo of support and cooperation to the three tiers of government.

The Governor further urged the people of the state to sustain the observance of the prescribed COVID-19 prevention protocols . These include the use of face masks, regular hand washing and social distancing, among others .

