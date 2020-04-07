New York City’s Latest Coronavirus Tally Shows Slow in Deaths, New Cases

New York City’s rise in new coronavirus cases and deaths slowed on Monday compared to the average increase over the past three days.

The recent numbers support Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s suggestion that the state’s outbreak could be hitting its apex.

New York City had 3,821 more confirmed COVID-19 cases between Sunday and Monday evening, bringing the total to 68,776, and 266 additional deaths, pushing overall fatalities to 2,738.

The city had an average of 5,082 additional cases and 303 new deaths during the same 24 hour periods going back to April 2, according to an analysis of Dept. of Health data.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the numbers are showing “some evidence” of improvement.

“Something has started to change,” de Blasio said on NY1 Monday night.

His comments echoed remarks made by Cuomo earlier in the day.

“The flattening — possible flattening — of the curve is better than the increases that we have seen,” Cuomo said during his daily Albany press briefing Monday.

Fatalities have also leveled off statewide since Saturday.

But officials cautioned that the crisis is far from over and the city’s morgues are at or near capacity.

The number of dead is so overwhelming that some coronavirus victims could be temporarily buried in the infamous Hart Island potter’s field.

