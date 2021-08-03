New York Governor Sexually Harassed Multiple Women – State Attorney General

The Attorney General of New York state has revealed that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, violating state and federal laws.

The NY Attorney General Letitia James made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that findings from the investigation would be disclosed in a public report.

Mr Cuomo came under fire when in March, his aide Alyssa McGrath told NBC that he would comment on her appearance, and make suggestive comments to her.

Ms James’ office began an official investigation into Cuomo in March, before another woman told The New York Times that she felt “uncomfortable and embarrassed” when Mr Cuomo asked to kiss her at a wedding in 2019.

The investigation has found out that Mr Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees, also that the Governor and his team retaliated against a former employee for coming forward to recount her experience of sexual harassment in the workplace.

The Times also reported on the inquiry, which lasted almost 11 hours, where Mr. Cuomo answered questions under oath about his treatment of women, by the two lead investigators hired by the state attorney general’s office: Joon H. Kim, the former prosecutor, and Anne L. Clark, an employment lawyer.

The lawyers had spoken with 179 people, who revealed that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was rife with “fear and intimidation.”

The Governor has repeatedly denied wrongdoing but has acknowledged acting in ways that made people feel uncomfortable. He later said that he didn’t think his actions should be considered sexual harassment.

