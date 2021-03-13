News of Fuel Price Hike is Misinformation – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has apologised to Nigerians for the distress and inconvenience caused by ‘unfortunate’ information about the hike in fuel price.

Sylva in a statement on Friday explained that neither he nor President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the increase in the retail price of petrol to N212 per litre.

He said irrespective of the source of the information, “I want to assure you that it is completely untrue.”

Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPRA) in the early hours of Friday released a template showing that the new price of petrol has reached N212.6 per litre.

This sparked outrage across the country with many lamenting the effect that the increase would have on food prices and transportation in the country.

The PPRA later deleted the post which was earlier published on its website, http://pppra.gov.ng/pms-guiding-price-for-march-2021/

