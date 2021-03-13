NFF President Pinnick Elected Into FIFA Executive Council

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has been elected into the FIFA Executive Council.

Pinnick, 50, was elected as a member of the FIFA Council during the 43rd CAF Ordinary General Assembly which was held in Rabat, the Moroccan capital on Friday.

He beat Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi to the position. He is the third Nigerian to be elected into the FIFA council. Late Etubom Orok Oyo and Amos Adamu were the other persons from the West African nation to have occupied that post.

The former Delta Football Association (DFA) Chairman was also elected as the fifth vice-president of CAF.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.