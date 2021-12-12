NFF Sacks Rohr as Nigeria’s Coach, Appoints ex-Super Eagles Star Eguavoen Interim Coach

The Nigeria Footbal Federation, NFF has announced that it has sacked Gernot Rohr as the head coach of the Super Eagles with Austin Eguavoen appointed to take over from the German on an interim basis.

The body revealed this on its website, saying it has decided to let go of Rohr after more than five years in charge of the team.

The NFF said it has appointed Mr Augustine Eguavoen, currently its Technical Director, as the Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles on an interim basis.

This is with immediate effect and follows the termination of the relationship with Franco-German Gernot Rohr, who has been in charge of the three-time African champions for the past 64 months and is Nigeria’s longest-serving manager.

Rohr was appointed as Nigeria’s coach in 2016, and during his time, he led the team to the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Eagles finished third.

Eguavoen is now expected to lead the team to next year’s AFCON, which begins in less than a month in Cameroon.

Eguaoven is no stranger to the role as it will be his third spell as the head coach of the three-time African champions.

The former Gent defender was Nigeria’s coach between 2005-2007 before taking a caretaker role in 2010. He will be assisted by Salisu Yusuf, who was also Rohr’s assistant, Paul Aigbogun and Joseph Yobo.

