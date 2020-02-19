Nicki Minaj, 50 Cents, Others Mourn Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Hollywood Home

Share Pin 0 Shares

Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was shot and killed Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a home invasion robbery at the property he was renting in the Hollywood Hills, police say.

Cops responded to the home in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive at about 4:30 a.m. where they found one man with gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital. No arrests were reported early Wednesday, but several people were questioned at the scene in the Mount Olympus area. Up to six people are sought in connection with his death.

The 20-year-old, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, shot to fame last year with his single “Welcome to the Party” which was later remixed by fellow New York City rapper Nicki Minaj and Skepta. Minaj has since posted her condolences on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Feb 19, 2020 at 6:57am PST

The young musician had a lengthy rap sheet in New York. According to NYPD records he was arrested eight times, most recently on December 3 last year for grand larceny, where he was allegedly found in possession of a stolen Rolls Royce. Previous arrests include one for allegedly shoplifting $300 Burberry shorts from Bergdorf Goodman in August 2019, and various driving charges — from having excessive tints, to not wearing a seatbelt, to leaving the scene after allegedly hitting a pedestrian. Less than six months ago Pop Smoke’s rise to fame was profiled by reporter Jon Caramanica, who wrote, “”Welcome to the Party” became one of hip-hop’s songs of the summer, but this 20-year-old with a throwback New York vibe is just getting started.” Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020 The profile on the rapper’s burgeoning stardom was published in the New York Times. Caramanica described his sound as a throwback to the “kind of bad-moods-beget-bad-decisions-beget-bad-consequences” rap music New York once specialized in. Longtime NYC D.J. Funkmaster Flex played “Welcome to the Party” heavily over the summer of 2019. ” “I love his energy, his vibe, his song,” he told the Times. His rap style was also compared to the likes of DMX and M.O.P., or the early days of 50 Cent and G-Unit. 50 Cent posted a cryptic tribute to Pop Smoke on Instagram Wednesday, stating that success doesn’t come without jealousy. Pop Smoke grew up in Canarsie, Brooklyn, the child of Panamanian and Jamaican parents. He told Genius his artist name is a combination of Papa — which his Panamanian grandma used call him — and Smoke Oh Guap — a childhood nickname from his friends. The nearly 3,000-square-foot home where he died is listed as a property for rent owned by Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.