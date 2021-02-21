Niger Govt Secures Release Of Kidnapped Commuters

The Niger State Government has secured the release of all passengers abducted from the Niger State Transit Authority bus.

Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, confirmed this via Twitter on Sunday.

“We are pleased to announce to the general public the release of the NSTA passengers abducted a week ago while returning to Minna along the Minna-Zungeru road,” he tweeted.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mary Noel-Berje confirmed that the abductees were rescued around Zamfara State and are on their way to Niger State.

She however did not give details on how the government secured their release.

The governor’s announcement comes seven days after gunmen kidnapped at least 30 travellers along the Tegina-Zungeru highway in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Officials of the drivers union in the area said the victims were travelling in a bus of the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) when they ran into an ambush by the bandits.

The gunmen also killed three members of the local vigilante group which attempted to foil their operation.

_________

