Niger Youths Protest Against Bad Roads, Poor Electricity Supply, Banditry

Scores of Youths on Saturday morning protested against the poor supply of electricity by the Abuja Electricity Development Company and bad federal roads across the state.

The youths also asked for the reform of the Nigeria Police and putting an end to the lawlessness of men of the now dissolved Special anti robbery squad as well as asking governments to take tangible actions to stop banditry and kidnapping across the state.

They matched through the major roads of Minna the state capital carrying placards, singing and dancing.

Most of the barners have as their major captions #Save Niger State” with riders such as “End banditry”, “End, bad roads” “End “AEDC”.,” End Insecurity Now””End rape” “End Bokoharam”.

The protest is organised by ” Coalition of Northern Youth Groups” Niger State chapter and at a stage was joined by some artists.

Youths under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Group have staged a peaceful protest in Minna the Niger State capital to demand an end to insecurity in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The convener of the protest, Mohammed Mohammed, emphatically said their action was not in connection with the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protest, but to “seek government’s attention in tackling the peculiar challenges that Niger State is confronted with.

“it is unfortunate that despite the contributions being made by Niger State to the federal government, particularly the four hydro power dams situated in the state, the presence of the federal government has not been felt in our state.

“Power supply has been erratic, thereby slowing down economic growth in Niger State as youths who are into entrepreneurship cannot sustain their businesses,” Mohammed said while addressing the protesters.

He warned that if action was not taken Youths in the state will shut the three dams and block articulated vehicles from all federal roads in the state.

