Nigeria Army Releases Female Soldier Detained Over Corps Member Proposal

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya has ordered immediate release of a detained female soldier, Private Hannah Sofiat Akinlabi.

Sofiat had accepted a marriage proposal from a male corps member at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Yikpata, Kwara.

A reliable source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the COAS took the decision in the spirit of Christmas.

The source said that the female soldier had been warned and reprimanded for breaching the extant rule guiding the conduct of military personnel.

He said that the soldier had been forgiven and freed from detention to join her family and friends to celebrate Christmas.

According to the source, this is inline with the COAS vision to have a Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria.

