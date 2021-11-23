Nigeria Can’t Survive Another 4 Years Under APC , Says PDP Govs

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) say Nigeria cannot survive another four years under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, said this Tuesday at the opening ceremony of a two-day PDP National Retreat 2021 themed “It’s Time to Rescue and Rebuild Nigeria”.

He also said Nigeria must embrace restructuring to survive.

He said: “It must restructure its polity, economy, security and ways of doing things. It must embrace relative autonomy and decentralisation of power. This will unleash the energies of our people, especially, the young. It is time to allow Nigeria blossom. It is doable with all hands on deck.

“Can Nigeria survive another 4 years of APC? The answer is a resounding No. It is too frightening to contemplate. PDP remains the only credible alternative to APC and we cannot afford to fail Nigerians. We must keep hope alive. We can do it. Yes, we can, as Obama would say.”

Tambuwal said the PDP must strategise to take over in 2023 as the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had in the past six years failed to take the country to the heights expected by Nigerians.

He said, “A rickety vehicle cannot take Nigeria to its destination as the nation with possibilities for greatness and progress. PDP is now once again a well-oiled, serviced vehicle that will midwife the Nigeria of our dreams.

“It is indeed time to rescue and rebuild Nigeria. Nigeria is in urgent need of a surgical operation. Nigeria is in a permanent emergency. We all know what the problems are. They are man-made and are therefore resolvable. It requires a focused, determined, knowledgeable and patriotic organisation of like-minds to build the critical mass necessary for a great leap forward. Yes, it requires leadership, with vision and discipline.

“We suffer from a crisis of governance. The unity of Nigeria is facing unprecedented challenges. Life in Nigeria is increasingly becoming brutish and short as insecurity ravages the land.”

He said the ruling APC had demonstrated gross incompetence in managing the fortune of the country, stressing that “between 35 to 40 per cent of Nigerians are unemployed and women and youths bear the main brunt.

“Bandits, kidnappers, terrorists are having a field day, almost unchallenged. Our children are not safe even in their schools. Corruption still stalk the land. Nepotism, ethnic and religious bigotry reign supreme in today’s All Progressives Congress, APC’s Nigeria. Our infrastructure is still comatose.

“Trust and hope in Nigeria are at their lowest. Our lamentations can go on, ad infinitum. But the test of leadership is the ability to solve problems.”

He called on PDP leaders to think outside the box, rather than resorting to criticisms only and rescue Nigeria for good.”

