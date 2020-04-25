NCDC New

Nigeria Confirms 114 New COVID-19 Cases, National Total Hits 1,095

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 114 new cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the federal capital territory.

The agency announced this on its Twitter handle late Friday.

According to the breakdown, 80 were recorded in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, five in FCT, two each in Zamfara and Edo, and one each in Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna and Sokoto.

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 1,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

However, the number of discharged persons rose from 197 to 208, while one death was recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities to 32.

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
COVID-19NCDCNigeria

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

COVID-19: 5,000 Nigerian Health Workers Will Get Life Insurance, Says SGF

COVID-19: 5,000 Nigerian Health Workers Will Get Life Insurance, Says SGF

News
  • 25 Apr
  • 0
Nigeria Confirms 114 New COVID-19 Cases, National Total Hits 1,095

Nigeria Confirms 114 New COVID-19 Cases, National Total Hits 1,095

News
  • 25 Apr
  • 0
ECOWAS Must Explain Criteria Used in Appointing Buhari to Champion Fight Against COVID-19 – Timi Frank

ECOWAS Must Explain Criteria Used in Appointing Buhari to Champion Fight Against COVID-19 – Timi Frank

News
  • 24 Apr
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top