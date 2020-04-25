Nigeria Confirms 114 New COVID-19 Cases, National Total Hits 1,095

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 114 new cases of COVID-19 in eight states and the federal capital territory.

The agency announced this on its Twitter handle late Friday.

According to the breakdown, 80 were recorded in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, five in FCT, two each in Zamfara and Edo, and one each in Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna and Sokoto.

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 1,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

However, the number of discharged persons rose from 197 to 208, while one death was recorded, bringing the total number of fatalities to 32.

