Nigeria Confirms 170 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Hits 2,558
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 170 new cases of COVID-19 in eleven states and the federal capital territory.
The agency announced this on its Twitter handle at midnight.
Nigeria has now recorded a total of 2,558 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
170 new cases of #COVID19;
39-Lagos
29-Kano
24-Ogun
18-Bauchi
15-Kaduna
12-FCT
12-Sokoto
8-Katsina
7-Borno
3-Nasarawa
2-Adamawa
1-Oyo
2558 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 400
Deaths: 87 pic.twitter.com/oy3zTQ1hAy
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 3, 2020
