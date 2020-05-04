EXHsW_FXsAMG36L

Nigeria Confirms 170 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Hits 2,558

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 170 new cases of COVID-19 in eleven states and the federal capital territory.

The agency announced this on its Twitter handle at midnight.

Nigeria has now recorded a total of 2,558 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

