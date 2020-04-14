Nigeria Records 373 Coronavirus Cases, 11 Deaths
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases.
The agency made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday.
Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Lagos State.
As at 11:00 pm 14th April there are 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/XtcbJ4qxA6
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 14, 2020
More to come…
