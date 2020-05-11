NCDC

Nigeria Confirms 248 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control on Sunday confirmed 248 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 4,399.

According to the agency, Nigeria also recorded 17 more deaths from the pandemic, taking the country’s death toll to 143 with total recoveries rising to 778.

Eighty-one of the new cases were in Lagos State, 35 in Jigawa, while Borno and Kano states each had 26 new confirmed cases.

Twenty new cases were confirmed for Bauchi, 13 in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja, 12 in Edo, 10 in Sokoto and seven in Zamfara.

Kwara and Kebbi each had four new cases; Gombe, Taraba, Ogun and Ekiti each had two cases, while Osun and Bayelsa had a case each.

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
COVID-19Nigerian Centre for Disease Control(NCDC)

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Why I’m Staying Away From Partisan Politics –Jonathan

Why I’m Staying Away From Partisan Politics –Jonathan

News
  • 11 May
  • 0
FG Warns Vice-chancellors Against Reopening Varsities

FG Warns Vice-chancellors Against Reopening Varsities

News
  • 11 May
  • 0
Buhari’s Incompetence Destroying Nigeria, Says PDP

Buhari’s Incompetence Destroying Nigeria, Says PDP

News
  • 11 May
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top