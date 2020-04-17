Nigeria Confirms 51 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 493
Nigeria has recorded 51 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;
32 in Lagos
6 in Kano
5 in Kwara
2 in FCT
2 in Oyo
2 in Katsina
1 in Ogun
1 in Ekiti
As at 10:10 pm 17th April there are 493 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 159
Deaths: 17#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/PKWwUsJVBP
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 17, 2020
More to come…
_____
