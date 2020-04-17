COVID Nigeria

Nigeria Confirms 51 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 493

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Nigeria has recorded 51 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

More to come…

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
COVID-19NCDCNigeria

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Nigeria to Evacuate Citizens in China Over Maltreatment

Nigeria to Evacuate Citizens in China Over Maltreatment

News
  • 17 Apr
  • 0
Nigeria’s COVID-19 Relief Donations Hit N25.85 Billion – CBN

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Relief Donations Hit N25.85 Billion – CBN

News
  • 17 Apr
  • 0
Nigeria Confirms 51 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 493

Nigeria Confirms 51 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 493

News
  • 17 Apr
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top