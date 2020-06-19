Nigeria Confirms 745 New Infections — Highest Daily Toll

Nigeria recorded its highest daily toll ever with 745 new cases confirmed in 20 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease (NCDC) in its update for Thursday.

This is also the first time since February 27, 2020 when the country confirmed its index case, that the daily toll will exceed 700 cases.

Also, in the last 24 hours, a total of 340 people were discharged, increasing the number of recoveries from 5,967 to 6,307, while six deaths were recorded.

A total of 18,480 cases have now been confirmed in 35 states and the FCT, out of which 11,698 are active cases.

With 280 cases, Lagos has the highest number of infections followed by Oyo, 103, and Ebonyi, 72.

