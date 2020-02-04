Nigeria Customs Intercepts $8m at Lagos International Airport
The Muritala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a whooping $8,061,000 (N2.9billion at prevailing rate of N360/$) from suspected currency traffickers.
Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, the Comptroller General of the Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) said the currency was intercepted in a bus belonging to the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHco) bus at the airport tarmac.
The CGC who said after the preliminary investigations, the money will be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigations stated that a suspect has been arrested so far.
