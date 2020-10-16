Nigeria Electoral Process Backward, Too Expensive – INEC Chairman

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) , has described Nigeria’s electoral system as backward and too expensive, thereby disclosing that the 2023 presidential elections, will hold in 855 days from Thursday.

The Electoral Umpire, who made the disclosure at the National Assembly in his speech at the inauguration of the 1999 Constitution Review Committee of the House of Representatives, also described the electoral process in Nigeria, as too anachronistic and cumbersome.

Yakubu called on the House to expedite action on the review process to effect key reforms in the Electoral System, saying that there must be a way either by an amendment to the Electoral Act or the Constitution to give effect to the Electoral Offences Tribunal.

“You cannot have a flourishing democracy in which laws are violated with impunity and nothing happens. So there must be a mechanism by which this must be addressed.

“Our elections are too manual, too expensive, too cumbersome. Too archaic. The law says we must write the results manually, collate them manually from the unit level to the wards to the local governments, to the state, and the National in terms of a presidential election.

The encumbrance of the deployment of full technology in elections should be removed. “Let me remind this meeting that, before the 2019 general elections, the National election was fixed on 18 February 2023. That means that from today to the 2023 general elections, we have exactly 855 days.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.