Nigeria: House of Reps Suspends Plenary for Two Weeks Over Fear of Coronavirus

In a bid to protect lawmakers from contacting coronavirus, the House of Representatives has resolved to adjourn for two weeks while they seek measures to tackle the deadly virus.

The House reached this resolution after unanimously adopting a motion of urgent national importance moved by Hon. Idem Unyime at the plenary on Tuesday.

Contributing in support of the motion, Ndudi Elumelu called for the adjournment of plenary for two weeks, while the lawmakers work with relevant agencies to tackle the deadly virus.

He also suggested that all lawmakers should be tested.

“It’s a very serious matter. The driver carrying the Italian man has gone missing, he could be hiding anywhere,” he said

On his part Hon. Nasir Ali Ahmed lamented that it was worrisome that Nigeria as the most populated country in Africa, has only three isolation centres.

He cited the case of Iran’s vice president who contacted coronavirus and two of its cabinet members that died recently after contacting the disease, saying alot needs to be done to tackle it.

Also Hon. Dagomie Abiante said Nigeria was not ready for the virus, adding that there’s need for all hands to be on deck.

He said, “We are now faced with our worst fears. When the motion to bring back our brothers from Wuhan, China was brought up, why did we bring it down? Finally our fears have caught have up with us. There’s urgent need for all hands to be on deck. We don’t have enough information about this virus. We need to sit up, we do not have a single thermometer and we are not ready for what is coming to us.

The lawmakers voted in favour of Hon. Elumelu’s prayer, agreeing that the house should adjourn for two weeks.

