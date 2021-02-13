Nigeria In Distress, Needs Prayers – Uche Secondus

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, says Nigeria is currently in distress and needs the prayers of all citizens.

Secondus, while speaking during the victory thanksgiving/anniversary service in honour of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State in Yenagoa on Saturday, said it was only God who can take the country from where it had got herself into.

He prayed that God, who brought Governor Douye Diri as the governor of Bayelsa State, will give him the grace to pilot the affairs of the state.

He urged the people of the state to give the government the necessary supports to succeed, adding that in all the states being governed by PDP, there was a remarkable difference in terms of performance when compared to the one being governed by other parties.

He said: “Our country is in distress, and it’s only God that can take us out of the trouble we are in.

“There is confusion, the economy is at the lowest level, that is why I urge everyone here today to remember our country in prayers. If not, we are in for it,” he said.

The Supreme Court had, on the February 13, disqualified the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Chief David Lyon, who won the 2019 election in the state and ordered for the swearing-in of Senator Douye Diri of PDP as the governor on February 14, 2020.

