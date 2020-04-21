Nigeria: Inflation Rises By 12.26 Per Cent in March – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics has said that the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation, rose by 12.26 per cent year-on-year in March.

In the bureau’s report on Tuesday, the 12.26 per cent inflation for March is 0.06 percentage points higher than the 12.2 per cent recorded in February.

NBS attributes the jump to the lockdown instituted in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun states to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

On a month-on-month basis, the NBS said the index increased by 0.84 per cent in March, adding that this is 0.05 per cent higher than the 0.79 per cent recorded in February.

Featured Image: Dr. Yemi Kalem, the Statistician General of the National Bureau of Statistics of Nigeria.

