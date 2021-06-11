lawan

Nigeria Needs Twitter, Says Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said Nigeria needs the microblogging platform, Twitter, which is currently on suspension in the country.

Lawan said this at an event held in Abuja to mark the second anniversary of the 9th Senate.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
#Twitter BanAhmed Lawan

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Nigeria Needs Twitter, Says Lawan

Nigeria Needs Twitter, Says Lawan

News
  • 11 Jun
  • 0
Man Who Slapped President Macron Gets Four-Month Jail Sentence

Man Who Slapped President Macron Gets Four-Month Jail Sentence

News
  • 11 Jun
  • 0
South Africa Enters Third COVID-19 Wave Amid Sluggish Vaccine Rollout

South Africa Enters Third COVID-19 Wave Amid Sluggish Vaccine Rollout

Africa
  • 11 Jun
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top