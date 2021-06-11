Nigeria Needs Twitter, Says Lawan
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said Nigeria needs the microblogging platform, Twitter, which is currently on suspension in the country.
Lawan said this at an event held in Abuja to mark the second anniversary of the 9th Senate.
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours