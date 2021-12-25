Nigeria: Omicron Now Spreading at Community Level – NCDC

He said: “From the period of November, our sequencing showed that the predominant variant was the Delta variant. But what we now know or see about the second week of December is that the Omicron has taken over. We now have established community transmission.

“The surge of waves we are currently witnessing is happening for two reasons: first is, given the season already, whether it is the Omicron or Delta variants, we would have had this because of the time of the year, increased movement and travel, non-adherence to public health safety measures and low vaccination. Second, we have a more transmissible variant which is culminating in the waves that we are witnessing.

“The result we have just received, which covers the period up to December 21, we had 45 Omicron cases, and most of them are no longer in travelers. Therefore, the wave we are witnessing is probably related to the more transmissible Omicron variant, which appears to have replaced the Delta variant, at least in the last two weeks.

“The number of tests done by rapid diagnostic tests has increased over the period. I would like anybody who wants to do a test for malaria to naturally have a COVID-19 test. People may not believe it, but that is now commonplace. I suspect that COVID-19 is in the country at the moment.

“For a lot of cases, whether with this variant or the previous variant, you don’t have to be terribly sick to actually test yourself for COVID-19. Even if you have flu, you should get tested in order to get isolated to prevent others from getting infected. So far, we haven’t identified a death that is directly due to the Omicron variant. We are looking at the metadata and will be able to update if the situation changes.

“The ‘celebrate responsibly’ campaign was prepared in anticipation for the yuletide and what we expect will be a situation of increased transmission because of people traveling, gathering together for parties, concerts, etc., people traveling in large numbers etc. We must celebrate responsibly by taking responsibility for protecting ourselves and those around us from the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“We must adhere to mask use especially, physical distancing, hand washing, getting vaccinated, avoiding gatherings especially in indoor spaces. We believe that if we adhere to all of these, including avoiding non-essential travels, all of these elements make up for responsible celebration of the yuletide period. Also, city people should not take COVID-19 to the village when we celebrate Christmas.

“Up to four weeks ago, test results have been quite low. We have been appealing at the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) briefings and every opportunity we had for people to have a high index of suspicion and to test; not to wait to test people who are very ill.”

As of December 23, 2021, there have been 233,353 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 212,040 discharges and 2,991 deaths reported.