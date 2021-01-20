Nigeria Police Did Very Well In 2019/2020, Says IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu says the Nigeria Police did very well in 2019/2020.

His statement is coming despite many security challenges besetting the country.

According to the IGP, when his administration came in, there were many issues related to banditry and kidnappings, especially along the Abuja-Kaduna road, a challenge which he claims his men have quashed.

“Apart from the insurgency that is being successfully dealt with in the northeast, there were issues in the northcentral in terms of farmers-herders conflicts and even kidnappings.

“We restrategized, created an operation, Puff Adder. We retrained our Special Forces, we identified police officers that have been in the theatre of operations in the northeast before they went and came back.

“We retrained them and sent them to the field. So we were able to succeed in bringing down to a very low level of kidnapping and banditry,” the police boss stated.

Speaking on Amotekun and other security outfits, the Police Chief said the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria indicates that there should be only one Police Force.

He said, “any other organisation or any other arrangements that deal with prevention of crimes, passing information, creating of intelligence is just supporting the activities of the Nigeria Police”.

IGP Adamu was of the opinion that every other security outfit set up to work with the police, should not bear arms as to avoid indiscriminate killings.

