Nigeria Receives 200 Ventilators Promised by Trump

Nigeria has begun the handover ceremony for 200 ventilators donated by the US government.

The ventilators were a promised by President Donald Trump during a phone conversation with President Muhammadu Buhari in April.

President Trump while making the promise said the US would support Nigeria during the pandemic.

Nigeria’s Information Minister Lai Mohammed had to clarify that the ventilators had not arrived in May after President Trump said he had already sent them.

The minister said that when the ventilators arrived it would be made public.

