Nigeria Records 117 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 782
Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 117 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
In a tweet, the NCDC said 59 cases were recorded in Lagos and 14 in Kano.
The country’s total infections has now risen to 782
While deaths have risen to 25, at least 197 cases have recovered from the disease.
More to come…
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.
There are no commentsAdd yours