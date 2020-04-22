Nigeria Records 117 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 782

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 117 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet, the NCDC said 59 cases were recorded in Lagos and 14 in Kano.

The country’s total infections has now risen to 782

While deaths have risen to 25, at least 197 cases have recovered from the disease.

More to come…

 

 

