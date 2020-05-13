NCDC

Nigeria Records 146 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 4,787

Nigeria has recorded 146 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 4,787

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet late Tuesday confirmed the new cases.

Of the 146 cases, the health agency said 57 were from Lagos, 27 from Kano, 10 in Kwara, nine in Edo, eight in Bauchi, seven in Yobe, and four each in Kebbi and Oyo states.

Other states with new cases include Katsina and Niger, each with three cases, the quartet of Plateau, Borno, Sokoto, and Benue, with two cases each; posting one case each were Gombe, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun, FCT, and Rivers states.

 

 

