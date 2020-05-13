Nigeria Records 146 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 4,787
Nigeria has recorded 146 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 4,787
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet late Tuesday confirmed the new cases.
Of the 146 cases, the health agency said 57 were from Lagos, 27 from Kano, 10 in Kwara, nine in Edo, eight in Bauchi, seven in Yobe, and four each in Kebbi and Oyo states.
Other states with new cases include Katsina and Niger, each with three cases, the quartet of Plateau, Borno, Sokoto, and Benue, with two cases each; posting one case each were Gombe, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun, FCT, and Rivers states.
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours