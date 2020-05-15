COVID-19: Nigeria’s Total Infections Now 5,162

Share Pin 0 Shares

Nigeria has recorded 193 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 5162.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed the new figures in a tweet late Thursday.

According to the NCDC, 58 of the new cases were in Lagos, 46 were recorded in Kano, 35in Jigawa and 12 in Yobe state.

Nine cases were recorded in the FCT while 7 others were recorded in Ogun.

Plateau and Gombe had five new cases each, four cases were recorded in Imo state while three new cases each were discovered in Edo, Kwara and Borno state.

One case each was recorded in Bauchi, Nasarawa and Ondo.

The total number of active cases in the country now sits at 3,815 while 1,180 persons have been discharged.

As at the early hours of Friday, May 15th, the total number of fatalities recorded is 167.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.