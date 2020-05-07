Nigeria Records 195 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 3145
The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 195 new COVID-19 cases in the country, taking Nigeria’s total cases to 3145.
Of the new cases, 82 are in Lagos, 30 are in Kano, while 19 are in Zamfara and 18 in Sokoto.
Ten are in are in Borno, 9 in the FCT, 8 in Oyo , 5 in both Kebbi and Gombe.
Four cases were recorded in Ogun, 3 in Katsina, while Kaduna and Adamawa have on case each.
534 patients have recovered so far and have been discharged, while 103 persons have died so far.
