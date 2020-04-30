Nigeria Records 196 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Now 1,728
Nigeria has recorded 196 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 1,728.
According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in the early hours of Thursday, of the new infections, 87 are in Lagos, 24 are in Kano, while 18 are in Gombe.
Seventeen were recorded in Kaduna, 16 in the FCT, 10 in Katsina, eight in Sokoto, seven in Edo, six in Borno and one each in Yobe, Ebonyi and Adamawa states.
With this development, the NCDC notes that the coronavirus has now spread to 34 of the 36 states of the country including the FCT.
307 persons have been discharged while 51 deaths have, so far, been recorded.
