Nigeria Records 245 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Now 7,261
The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Nigeria exceeded 2,000 on Friday.
This is just as 245 new cases were confirmed in 21 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).
In an announcement on its Twitter handle at 11:35pm on Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed 10 more deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 221 – the highest in the West African region.
However, 100 more COVID-19 patients were discharged and a total of 2,007 patients have now been discharged.
A total of 7,261 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in 34 states and the FCT.
