According to a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, the total deaths are now 93 while the total discharged are 417.

245 new cases of #COVID19; 76-Lagos

37-Katsina

32-Jigawa

23-Kano

19-FCT

18-Borno

10-Edo

9-Bauchi

6-Adamawa

5-Oyo

5-Ogun

1-Ekiti

1-Osun

1-Benue

1-Niger

1-Zamfara 2802 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria

Discharged: 417

Deaths: 93 pic.twitter.com/IkHR3dpcVV — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 4, 2020